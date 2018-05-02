Salman Khan’s Radhe Release Will Be a Special ‘Eidi’ For His Fans

Salman Khan has always delighted his fans with his releases on Eid and this year too he fulfilled his ritual of having a festive release. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13 on the occasion of Ramzan Eid and we cannot keep calm. The film will have a multiplatform release, which means it will release in theatres and on ZEEPLEX allowing you to watch Radhe from the comfort of your home.

Salman Khan has always released a movie on the auspicious occasion of Eid. All his superhit movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, EkTha Tiger, Bharat and others were released on the same occasion. Radhe was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020 but was pushed ahead amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, Salman was determined to not disappoint his fans and hence decided to opt for a multiplatform release, thereby helping theatre owners as well as his fans.

For the ones who are too scared to visit theatres or have lockdown like conditions in their areas, ZEEPLEX can be your go-to option. You can watch the movie on the platform by renting it for Rs 249 or you can also avail its Radhe combo offer for Rs 499. Under this offer, you can watch Radhe while also getting a premium subscription of ZEE5 for one year.

Radhe Combo offer will help you get a plethora of content available on ZEE5. Along with Radhe, you can also watch an array of different shows on the OTT platform across many languages. This includes all ZEE5 Originals, blockbuster Hindi and regional movies and all television shows.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be full of power-packed performances as we will get to see Salman Khan and Disha Patani coming together once again after Bharat. RandeepHooda is also reuniting with Khan and his role as an antagonist is touted to be extremely exciting. The movie is directed by Prabhudeva and also stars Jackie Shroff.



