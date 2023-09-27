Salman Khan Declares ‘Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi…’ In Tiger 3 Teaser, Fans Say ‘Rs 1000 Cr Loading’

Tiger 3 Teaser: Salman Khan has left fans gasping for breath after he dropped the first footage from his highly anticipated movie Tiger 3. The first footage featured Tiger Ka Message in which Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger demands his character certificate from India after he is dubbed ‘traitor’ and ‘enemy no. 1’.

“I am Avinash Singh Rathore but I am Tiger for all of you,” he begins the message as he reveals that he has been declared a traitor after serving the country for 20 years and he wants the people of the country to decide how they want to introduce him to his son. “Mere bete ko main nahi, India bolega ke uska baap kya tha — gaddar ya deshbhakt. Zinda raha toh aapki kidmat mein fir haazir, nahi toh, Jai Hind,” he adds. He later declares, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tab tak Tiger haara nahi (Tiger is not defeated until he dies).” The particular dialogue has sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans going gaga over Salman’s return as Tiger.

Film critic and trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “ORGANIC Rs 1000 crore film #Tiger3 loading.” A fan said, “Till Now #EkThaTiger Teaser was the Best Teaser from Indian Cinema, From now Onwards It’s #TigerKaMessage from #Tiger3, Maneesh Sharma ne Kabir aur Ali ko peeche chor diya!”

The OG Spy TIGER is Coming this Diwali 🔥 he will hunt down every Boxoffice Record🔥🔥#SalmanKhan #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/VtSJnD4iUl — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2023

Tiger 3 marks the third film in Yash Raj Films’ OG spy franchise. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is reported that Aditya Chopra has penned the story. While fans are eager to see Tiger and Zoya reunite on the big screen, many are also looking forward to seeing Pathaan’s cameo in the film.

It has been widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, who made his debut in the spy universe earlier this year, will be appearing in Tiger 3 in the same way that Salman’s Tiger appeared in Pathaan. Details about his cameo is still under the wraps.

