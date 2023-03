Nagpur: A SalamAir flight between Oman and Bangladesh made an emergency landing here at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport after the pilot detected smoke emiting from the engine on late Wednesday night. Fortunately, all passengers travelling in the flight were safely landed.

The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members.

More details awaited..

