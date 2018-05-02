Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures

Nagpur: Sakkardara Lake has gone dry amid rising temperature in Nagpur. In a first for this summer season, eight Indian states will come under the grip of heatwave conditions expected over the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The IMD has warned against a spike in maximum temperatures over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day temperatures will remain above normal and is likely to hover around 44 to 45 degrees Celsius over the plains. Along the coastal cities, temperatures could touch 40 degrees Celsius from May 22 onward.

So far, during this summer, a short spell of heatwave conditions have prevailed in some isolated pockets of Gujarat, Kutch and Maharashtra.

“This is the first heatwave of the current season covering such a large geographical area. Heatwave conditions will prevail till May 25,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

Some of the hottest cities on Thursday included Akola (44.7 degrees Celsius), Nagpur and Bhuj (44.2 degrees Celsius), Ahmedabad (43.8 degrees Celsius), Khandwa (43.5 degrees Celsius), Rajkot and Machilipatnam (43.2 degrees Celsius), Vadodara (42.4 degrees Celsius), Kurnool (42.2 degrees Celsius), Solapur (42.1 degrees Celsius) and Chennai (42 degrees Celsius), among others.