Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures

    Nagpur: Sakkardara Lake has gone dry amid rising temperature in Nagpur. In a first for this summer season, eight Indian states will come under the grip of heatwave conditions expected over the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).The IMD has warned against a spike in maximum temperatures over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The day temperatures will remain above normal and is likely to hover around 44 to 45 degrees Celsius over the plains. Along the coastal cities, temperatures could touch 40 degrees Celsius from May 22 onward.

    So far, during this summer, a short spell of heatwave conditions have prevailed in some isolated pockets of Gujarat, Kutch and Maharashtra.

    “This is the first heatwave of the current season covering such a large geographical area. Heatwave conditions will prevail till May 25,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

    Some of the hottest cities on Thursday included Akola (44.7 degrees Celsius), Nagpur and Bhuj (44.2 degrees Celsius), Ahmedabad (43.8 degrees Celsius), Khandwa (43.5 degrees Celsius), Rajkot and Machilipatnam (43.2 degrees Celsius), Vadodara (42.4 degrees Celsius), Kurnool (42.2 degrees Celsius), Solapur (42.1 degrees Celsius) and Chennai (42 degrees Celsius), among others.

    Happening Nagpur
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    Hindi News
    पाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, रिहायशी इलाके में गिरा प्लेन, 98 लोग थे सवार
    पाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, रिहायशी इलाके में गिरा प्लेन, 98 लोग थे सवार
    कोविड १९: सिरोवा ने प्रधानमंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में रूपए १.५ लाख की मदद दी
    कोविड १९: सिरोवा ने प्रधानमंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में रूपए १.५ लाख की मदद दी
    Trending News
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Featured News
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    कोविड १९: सिरोवा ने प्रधानमंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में रूपए १.५ लाख की मदद दी
    कोविड १९: सिरोवा ने प्रधानमंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में रूपए १.५ लाख की मदद दी
    डम्पिंग यार्ड में लगी भीषण आग
    डम्पिंग यार्ड में लगी भीषण आग
    50 हजार करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज की घोषणा करे सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    50 हजार करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज की घोषणा करे सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145