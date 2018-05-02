Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years

Nagpur: Sakkardara police on Saturday arrested Majeed Ahmed alias Bambaiya Abbas Ali who was prime accused in the murder case reported in 2014 and had been absconding since then.

Ahmed (27), a resident of Motha Tajbagh, had killed Abdul Waseem Abdul Satar (22) and was booked by Sakkardara police. However, Ahmad managed to flee city and remained underground for all those years.

However, on Saturday police constable Sanjay Sonwane received secret information that Ahmed is hiding in Kamptee. Acting swiftly on the information the cops laid a trap and rounded up Ahmed.

The action was supervised by DCP Zone IV Nirmala Devi and ACP Vijay Dhopavkar, Sakkardara Division. Senior PI Ajit Singh, constables Sanjay Sonwane, Pramod Hivarkar, Aanad, Rashid, Manoj, Rajesh, Vidyasagar made the arrest.