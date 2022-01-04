Safety First: Pvt schools switch to online classes amid Covid surge in Nagpur

Nagpur: Amidst a steady rise in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron variant cases in the Second Capital of the State, many private schools have decided to switch to Online Mode of Teaching. The school administrations have sent letters to parents in this regard. Initially a week-long online classes have been proposed by the school administration. After reviewing the future circumstances, the further development will be planned accordingly, schools informed parents.

Notably, Nagpur city has been reporting a sharp rise in Covid-10 cases. On Monday, the city reported 105 fresh Covid-19 cases including four cases of Omicron. However, in the last 24-hours, Nagpur city reported a whopping 180+ cases of Covid-19 rising concern of both Administration and citizens.

Thankfully, the inoculation of teenagers between the 15 and 18 age group has been started in the district. On the first day of the vaccination drive 14,654 teenagers were administered the first dose of Covaxin.

District Authorities to take call on closure of schools: Maharashtra Education Minister

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) closing the schools in Mumbai, Maharashtra State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared the Vaccination plan for children in the state. Most districts in the state have set a target to finish administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all the eligible beneficiaries by January-end, Gaikwad said on Monday. She chaired a meeting of officials from all districts as well as various offices of the state education department to review arrangements for administering Covid vaccine to students in the 15 to 18 age group. The Education Minister has also announced that the decision of closing schools in Maharashtra has been left under the District Authorities