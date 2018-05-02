Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

    Safety comes first, Poulomi Das urging people not to make fun of the disease, shared picture from the “Kartik Purnima” sets.

    Poulomi Das who essays the role of “Purnima” in the popular daily soap “Kartik Purnima” shared a vital message through her recent stories on social media. Due to the spreading pandemic of Novel COVID-19, it has reached our doorsteps and only precautions could prevent us from the disease. This cannot pause the routine demand of airing the episodes of the serial, so Poloumi and her crew take up some preventive measures to make their working environment safe from the epidemic. Not just sanitization, but you can see them, wearing masks in the shooting space as well as while traveling to the shoot.

    Poulomi urges her fans to wear a mask at least while traveling, and reacting cautiously towards the minor flu as well, she shares her views about the exercise as, “ When we first heard about Coronavirus, you know how it turned into a meme, but I guess it’s high time to get serious about the epidemic. Taking precautions is not bad, we all should take precautions even if we aren’t the victim. The disease has spread widely all over the world, we should avoid traveling outside due to the same. I am urging everyone to wear a mask, we all know about the levels of pollution around us. At the sets of “Kartik Purnima” it was difficult previously as we all often hug and greet each other but now we do maintain the contact, sanitize our hands and belongings before entering the set. This is our small step to precaution what’s yours? ”


    The Coronavirus has already recorded 70 cases in the country, including 2 in Mumbai itself. In such an alarming state the citizens should take the plague seriously and abide by the precautionary measures.

    Poulomi has been a renowned name in the modeling culture with her stint in “India’s Next Top Model”, she has been breaking the racial stereotypes all over. Her transition into Television has been quite welcoming as she’s best known for her negative role “Baby” in the serial “Suhani si Ladki”, as well as “Dil hi toh hai”, “Aghori” and now “Kartik Purnima”. She has some inspiring opinions on the rudimental societal norms, and she is effortlessly changing them with her impeccable skills.

