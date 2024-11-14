Safety boost: Kavach installation soon in Nagpur, other divisions of CR, SECR

The system will be implemented across several high-priority routes, with tenders recently floated for its installation in the Central Railway and South East Central Railway (SECR) zones

Nagpur: Indian Railways has initiated a fast-track installation of Kavach, the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection System (ATPS). Kavach, designed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian industry, is aimed at preventing train collisions, a long-standing concern in the country’s vast railway network.

Specifically, the Kavach system will be deployed across Nagpur, Solapur, Mumbai, Bhusawal, and Pune divisions of the Central Railway, and from Nagpur to Jharsuguda under South East Central Railway (SECR) zones.

As of August 2024, Indian Railways has invested a significant Rs 1,217 crore in the Kavach project, with an additional Rs 1,113 crore allocated for the ongoing financial year 2024-25. The system will be implemented across several high-priority routes, with tenders recently floated for its installation in the Central Railway and South East Central Railway (SECR) zones.

The SECR zone, which handles a high volume of both passenger and freight traffic, is particularly vulnerable to derailments and accidents, with the frequent transportation of coal contributing to the risk. In this context, the timely rollout of Kavach could significantly reduce the probability of mishaps, making the system a game-changer for railway safety.

While the Kavach rollout is already underway, with some routes having successfully completed trials, the implementation process is being approached methodically. The tendering process, which involves separate contracts for various components such as towers, equipment, and installation, is expected to culminate in the opening of the final tenders for the 991.42 km Nagpur Division route by November 25.

The ambitious project aims to install the Kavach system across 11 critical routes, including the busy Mumbai-Howrah-Nagpur-Jharsuguda corridor. The New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai sections, which are crucial for both passenger and freight transport, are also scheduled to have the Kavach system installed by March 2025.

The total cost for the Nagpur Division’s Kavach rollout is estimated at Rs 260 crore, demonstrating the scale and commitment of Indian Railways towards improving safety.

From a human angle, the Kavach system promises a safer travel experience for millions of passengers who rely on Indian Railways for their daily commutes. Each year, thousands of train accidents cause loss of life and injuries, often leading to long-term physical and emotional trauma for passengers and their families. For many, the installation of Kavach represents not just a technological upgrade, but a promise of safer journeys and peace of mind. The impact on freight operators is also significant.

The SECR zone, with its heavy coal traffic, has long struggled with the risks associated with high-speed trains carrying hazardous materials. The Kavach system, by preventing collisions and enabling automatic braking, can help reduce the risks and costs associated with such transportation.

However, while the system’s potential is undeniable, it also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of railway operations. The high costs associated with Kavach, including infrastructure upgrades and ongoing maintenance, may strain resources, especially in the face of India’s growing transportation needs. Furthermore, the environmental impact of implementing such systems—ranging from energy consumption for increased technology use to the lifecycle management of equipment—must also be considered in the context of India’s broader sustainability goals.