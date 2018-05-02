Sad Demise of Singer Vijay Chivande

Renowned singer of city Mr. Vijay Chiwande is expired today morning because of Corona.

From last fifteen years he was in nagpurs musical world and has performed in many musical concerts at various auditoriums of city. From last six / seven days he was not feeling well and three days prior he was admitted to Mayo Hospital for further treatment.

When tested earlier, he was negative latter on his test comes positive and his health gets detoriated. He was a humble and polite person and was known for his soothing singing. He was 42 years old and survived by his wife, ten years old son and aged mother.

He has performed with various musical groups of Nagpur in city and other places of India.

He was Sincere artist …..versatile singer.

After graduation he was working with cotton and orange realities India ltd as Ast. marketting Mngr.He was honored by Shri. Ashok Gehlot , Chief Minister of Rajasthan , last year at jodhpur. Having ardent love for music since childhood he developed and made his own place in music world of Nagpur. There may be a rare one organizer in Nagpur ,with whom Vijay had not worked. Recently the shows of RAFI on 30th Jan and 2nd Feb 2020 …particularly he was at his best performance. .He had his fans all over India and had recently developed fans abroad too . He was moving successfully ahead in event management and celebrity shows.

In 2003, he has worked with Raju Chopde in Garva Program. He had received felicitation by the hands of Sonu Nigam during his live show in Nagpur. Dr. S S Uttarwar Director Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group, Dr. Manoj Salpekar, Mr. Raju Chopde, Sanjeev Jagtap, Sanjay Borkar, Vijay Puranik, Prashant Sahare , Sachin Dhomne , Sanjivani Chaudhary, and many more renowned personalities from Nagpurs Musical world has extended and expressed their condolence for sad demise of Vijay Chiwande.

Todays all scheduled musical programs, Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar are cancelled to pay homage to beloved singer.