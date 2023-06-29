Nagpur: It was a day of prayers and blessings, as Muslim brethren in Nagpur celebrated the festival of Eid-Al-Adha, popularly known as Bakra Eid, with fervour on Thursday, June 29.

In the morning hours, Muslim brothers in the city offered special prayers at Jama Masjid, Mominpura and other mosques in the city while the ladies prepared special meals on the occasion.

Citizens marked the day with meals, social visits and outings where they met and gave the greeting of the festivity to their near and dear ones. The celebration continued throughout the day.

As a special gesture, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar visited one of the mosques in Nagpur and greeted the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha by offering flowers..

As compared to Eid-ul-Fitr, the mood is more sombre than celebratory on Eid-Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, as it is popularly known. Sacrifice, charity and sharing are the dominant sentiments of this Muslim festival which is observed also on a mammoth scale at Mecca, as this Eid falls during the sacred Haj pilgrimage, that Muslims have to perform at least once in their lifetime.

In the Muslim households qurbani or sacrificing a goat is performed in line with the sacrifices made by the Prophet. But the qurbani meat is to be shared among the family members, relatives and the poor.

For the non-Muslims too, this is an occasion to know and enjoy a different culture.

