Published On : Mon, Dec 9th, 2019

Sachin Kurve posted as MD, MADC, Vikas Kharge is new Principal Secretary to CM Thackeray

Nagpur/Mumbai: In an IAS reshuffle, Sachin Kurve, currently Secretary to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, has been appointed as Managing Director, Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) Ltd. Earlier, Kurvey was also Secretary to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Collector, Nagpur. An IAS officer of 2003 batch, Kurve is from the Uttarakhand cadre.

In another significant development, Vikas Kharge has been appointed as new Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Before this posting, Kharge was Principal Secretary, Forest and Land Acquisition Department. During Fadnavis regime, IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani was holding the additional charge of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

Vikas Shankar Kharge is originally native of Sangli district. Born on March 17, 1968, Kharge has been handling charge of Principal Secretary, Forest and Land Acquisition Department since January 1, 2015. He began state government service as Assistant District Collector. He also worked as Daphtari in Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district. Kharge carved a niche for himself by planning significant strategies in Tadoba Tiger Project. By forming ‘Green Army,’ he ensured plantation of 50 crore trees within three years.

In another reshuffle, Nipun Vinayak has been posted as Director, Municipal Administration and Anand Rayate has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax.

