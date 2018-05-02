Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series : Miss. Dhanashree Heblikar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Miss. Dhanashree Heblikar , renowned theater artist and singer from Pune. on topic “ Impact of Covid 19 on Drama and Art sector and remedies ” Live on Zoom platform. Miss. Dhanashree Heblikar Creative Director of Swatantra Theatre and Films Pune, was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, Drama students was on line for the webinar.

At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in musical world , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of drama field,

. She gave brief idea about societies expectations from theatre and cultural scenario as a whole.

While explaining about the impact of Covid 19 She explains the situation of theater before and after lock down. She says that hard work , patience and faith within yourself are the key parameters to achieve success in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but drama cant be. She shared live examples of experiments they has conducted in slum area of Hadapsar Pune. She says that in this period of crises, one has to keep him self or herself motivated all the time. This motivation will help them to come out of each frustration in life. . She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her career and still doing it for betterment of theater. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties.

Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She presented a one act play and renders a piece of song during her lucid delivery. Very nicely she explain audience about various angles of dramaand its role in our life. , . There is uncertainty about time period of Lock down and its extension but artists should focus on their goal. Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. She further quotes that no one can make you a perfect actor , unless you yourself is convinced for it. She further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future.

She quotes various live examples to support her saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by drama and acting. She further share their experiences from UK parliament that , how they has appreciated experiments done by them. Participants of webinar was bubbling with energy because of her live and sweet delivery.

Miss. Dhanashree Heblikar has also done law with intellectual property rights. She has acted in many plays with remarkable performance in each role. She has received Best actress award of Maharashta Govt for her role in play Jag Utha Hai Raigad in 2018. She has also acted in films and various TV serials. She is also a Voice artist and has given her voice for many brands. She has also worked as a Music Director in her career. She has developed module called Empowerment through Theatre and has worked with many unprivileged children’s.

And above all she is invited as a speaker at the British Parliament UK. She is recipient of many award and credentials in her career. . She is also a classical Vocalist. She has featured in India Today Magzine and Hindustan Times as a youth change maker.