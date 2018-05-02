Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series -Dr. Sadhana Shiledar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Dr. Sadhana Shiledar , Renowned Music Academician and Associate Professor , Department of Music , of Vasantrao Naik Govt Institute of Arts and Social Sciences , Nagpur for musicians , Students on topic “ Impact of Covid 19 on academics and Musical World ” Live on Zoom platform. Dr. Sadhana Shiledar a renowned Music teacher of city was key note speaker for webinar.

Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural activities of Nagpur. Speaker share present status of musicians, students with gathering. She gave brief idea about students expectations and cultural scenario of Nagpur in academic circle.

While explaining about Music and its Practice ( Sadhana ) she says that hard work , patience and faith within guru are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , students wants every thing instant but music cant be learned instantly. A total Devotion , Riyaz are necessary on daily basis. She share her own experiences that how hrd work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of students. She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She renders a piece of song during her lucid delivery.

Very nicely she explain audience about role of music in peace of mind and healthy life. Because of Lock Down colleges are closed and she cant teach students in regular class room style. To teach singing on social media is a difficult task. There is uncertainty about time period of Lock down and its extension but students should focus on their goal. Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. She further quotes that no one can make you classical singer , unless you yourself is convinced for it. She further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future.

She quotes various live examples to support her saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by singing. She further appeal to musicians to learn new things daily which will keep them away from depression. Dr. Sadhana Shiledar is recipient of Surmani Award and Nataycharya Kaksaheb Khadilkar award. She is High graded artist of All India Radio and has performed in various concerts. She has done PhD in music from RTMNU Nagpur. She is disciple of Dr. Vivek Ghalsasi, Pndt Manohar Kaslikar, Pndt Chandrashekhar Rele and Arti Anjali Tikekar.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar in his concluding remarks says that , Coming days are more critical. Students should acquire expertise in using online sources to get knowledge. Being a Principal of Engineering College , he rightly explain the mind set of todays students towards learning. No of students who are serious about career is less. Todays majority of students are wasting their valuable time in social media. What they should not do.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where speaker gave answers to the questions asked by Shreya Puranik, , Mr. Prashant Sahare, Mr. Bopche, Sanjay Gawai , Mrs. Harshali Kherche, Vijay Puranik and others.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.