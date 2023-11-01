S4 Team celebrates Mahi Ve, a spectacular Karwachauth event in Nagpur

Nagpur: The S4 team, known for orchestrating remarkable social events in Nagpur, commemorates four years of eventful successes. Having organised four triumphant events to date, they attribute their inspiration to a memorable Halloween-themed party attended with their children.

Recognising the potential for elevated experiences, they embarked on this venture, culminating in the launch of their inaugural event, ‘Maahi Ve.’ Guided by the blessings of Sai and bolstered by the unwavering support of friends, sponsors, and their tireless 24/7 team, ‘Maahi Ve’ garnered unprecedented enthusiasm, boasting a turnout of approximately 600 attendees.

This historic feat redefined the scope of events in Nagpur, setting a new standard for Karwachaut celebrations. Their subsequent Christmas event further shattered their own records, drawing an astounding crowd of around 1700 attendees, marking a pivotal milestone in their journey. The overwhelming response and heartfelt appreciation only served to fuel their confidence, motivating them to continue crafting memorable experiences for their cherished guests.

Last year’s pre-Karwachaut event showcased their ability to captivate and entertain an audience of lovely ladies for an impressive eight hours. This year, despite the tight timeline, the team is determined to deliver an event that not only upholds their established standard but also offers exceptional value for their guests.

The team acknowledges the vital role played by their dedicated supporters, including Mr. N. Kumar, Kothari Jewelers, Designer Praveen Melwani, Rahul Events, Designer Nikki Rangoonwala, and photographer Sunny Wasyani. Their unwavering assistance has been instrumental in S4’s growth and success. Expressing heartfelt gratitude to all their sponsors, the S4 team recognizes that their contributions are pivotal to achieving grandeur in their events.

Promising more surprises in the near future, they invite Nagpurians to stay tuned for what promises to be another unforgettable experience. For further updates and announcements, follow S4’s social media channels.

Nagpur Today photographer Rajesh Bansod brings you exclusive clicks from the celebrations.

