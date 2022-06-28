Russia bombs shopping mall, 1000 people inside

Advertisement

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in central Ukraine on Monday, killing 16 people.

At least 10 people are missing and 59 people were severely wounded in the deadly strike that took place at a shopping mall near a railway station in the industrial city of Kremenchuk, located in Ukraine’s central Poltava region, the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

Condemning the attack, Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Denys Monastyrskyi said “People just burned alive,” in a statement.

The strike came after Russia, in a sudden escalation, fired more than 65 missiles at Ukraine over the weekend.

Smoke engulfed the surroundings after the missile hit the mall in Kremenchuk as local residents desperately searched for the missing, according to city council officials.

Ukrainian officials said that as many as 1,000 people could have been inside the building at the time of the strike, though the exact number was not clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement