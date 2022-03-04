Russia bombs Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Russian forces on Friday shelled the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), located in southern Ukraine, which has reported a fire on its territory, media reports said.

The fire at Europe’s largest nuclear plant has sparked fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

On Monday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that the Russian troops had established control over Enerhodar.

‘There is a fire at the nuclear power plant,’ the NPP’s press service said in a statement.

Ukraine Foreign Minister said Dmytro Kuleba claimed that the Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said if the nuclear plant blows up, ‘it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl’.

‘Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone,’ Kuleba tweeted. –