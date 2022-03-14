Russia bombs apartment building in Kyiv

According to the Ukraine State Emergency Service, an apartment block in Kyiv was bombed early this morning, local time.

Firefighters are putting out the fire in the 9-story apartment block on 20 Bohatyrska St. in the Obolon neighborhood, according to the State Emergency Service.

The building was hit at around 5 am.

In Mariuopol, A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, reports said.

Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomising the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.

It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old war on Ukraine. The woman was rushed to another hospital, yet closer to the frontline, where doctors labored to keep her alive.

Realising she was losing her baby, medics said, she cried out to them, ‘Kill me now!’

Neither mother nor baby survived.