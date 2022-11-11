Rural Police Has Important Role Towards Safety Of Goods – Dr Dipen Agrawal

Department Shall Work in Coordination with Trade & Industry to Ensure Safety of Goods and People – Vishal Anand, SP Rural

Delegation of Chamber of Association of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) led by President, Dr Dipen Agrawalcalled upon the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural), Vishal Anand Singuri (IPS) and welcomed him with Tiranga dupatta and floral bouquet on behalf of business community of Nagpur.

Dr Dipen Agrawal, welcoming Vishal Anand Singuri said that, due to geographical advantage Nagpur plays an important role in logistic sector. North-South and East-West corridors cross here, hence there is substantial movement of passenger and goods by air, rail and road. Over the period of time small but important business pockets have developed in rural areas of Nagpur, he added.

Dr Dipen Agrawal also informed SP, Nagpur that anti-social elements are active on Nagpur-Raipur highway. There are instances of stealing material from the trucks plying between Raipur and Nagpur and sometimes they steal the loaded vehicle itself. Instances stolen goods changing hands under the garb of dhaba (roadside food joint), daily-need or building material shop is encountered by traders on daily basis. This has become canker for business community and some strict action should be taken, he requested.

Dr Agrawal suggested Vishal Anand Singuri to constitute “Police Mitra Committee” on lines Nagpur Police Commissionerate for all main market place of rural areas. Committee may meet at regular intervals wherein important and instant decisions to ensure public safety can be taken. This committee is the need of the hour to strengthen the hands of police department for maintaining socio-economic fabric of society.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural), Vishal Anand Singuri accepting the welcome said that he shall leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of goods in transit. He assured to study the proposal to constitute the Police Mitra Committee for rural areas. He also assured to call upon the trade & industry representatives to discuss their issues to decide future course of action.

Rajesh Sarda, President – Steel and Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha, Ashok Sanghvi, President – Nagpur General Merchants Association and Sanjay K. Agrawal, Vice President (Nagpur) CAMIT were part of delegation.

Dr Dipen Agrawal on behalf of business community expressed gratitude towards SP, Vishal Anand Singuri (IPS) for his time and assured that businessmen are committed to work in tandem with department for making district more safe place for citizens and traders as well.

