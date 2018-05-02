Rural Police bust sex racket at hotel

Nagpur/ Ramtek : Rural Police busted a sex racket at Hotel Sahara on Ramtek Mouda Road and arrested two pimps on Thursday.

Cops also rescued a young girl dragged into the flesh trade. Policearrested Ashok Chawre(25)andPankaj Warkhade(24),both residents of Ramtek, for running the racket.

Acting on a tip-off, SDPO Nayan Atulkar, API Rahul Karmalwar, PSI Sachin Matey and constabulary staff raided the hotel by sending a decoy customer and caught the accused red-handed while running the prostitution racket.

Cops registered a case under Sections 3, 4 5 and7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act against the accused youths.



