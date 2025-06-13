Rudrastra roars: Nagpur’s Solar Industries successfully tests hybrid combat drone

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited, has successfully completed the trial of its indigenously developed hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Rudrastra at the Pokhran Firing Range.

The test was carried out as per the Indian Army’s specified parameters, demonstrating Rudrastra’s capabilities in vertical take-off and landing, precision targeting, and extended endurance. The UAV reportedly achieved a mission radius of over 50 km, maintained a stable real-time video feed, and returned safely to the launch site. The total range, including loitering at the target zone, exceeded 170 km, with an estimated flight endurance of approximately 90 minutes.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A key feature of the demonstration was the deployment of a precision-guided anti-personnel warhead. The munition was released from medium altitude and detonated in an airburst at low height, delivering impact over a wide area, according to the report. The trial met the Army’s tactical performance criteria and marked a step forward in India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities.

Officials suggest that following further evaluations, Rudrastra could be inducted for use in operational sectors by the Indian Army.

Solar Industries, which has been actively expanding its footprint in defence technologies, is also working on multiple drone-based systems. These include variants of loitering munitions, counter-drone solutions, and mine detection and disposal systems.

The company has already contributed to recent defence operations. During targeted military actions across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian forces reportedly employed precision-guided systems developed by Solar Industries, including the indigenous Nagastra-1 loitering munition.

Rudrastra’s successful trial adds momentum to India’s efforts under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, aiming for greater self-reliance in critical military technologies.

Advertisement

Advertisement