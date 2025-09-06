Ruckus in Shantinagar: Police restore order, arrest and parade 17 goons

Nagpur: Swift and decisive police action in Shantinagar brought relief to residents after a violent ruckus created by armed goons on Wednesday night. Within hours, 17 accused were arrested and paraded before locals, a move that not only reassured the public but also sent a stern warning against hooliganism.

The chaos erupted when a group of miscreants, armed with swords and sticks, went on a rampage over a petty financial dispute, vandalising more than 20 vehicles near NIT Garden. Their violent outburst triggered panic in the locality, but the prompt police crackdown quickly restored order and confidence among citizens.

The police swung into action within minutes of receiving distress calls. Teams from Shantinagar Police Station and the Crime Branch launched a coordinated crackdown, rounding up the accused from different locations in record time. To reassure citizens and deter future acts of hooliganism, the arrested men were brought back to the locality and publicly paraded. This bold step not only helped victims identify the culprits easily but also sent out a loud and clear message that lawlessness will be dealt with firmly in Nagpur

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm when a youth named Shailesh entered into an argument with some men over a money-related issue. The quarrel escalated, and the accused attempted to attack him. Passersby intervened and managed to stop the assault. Before leaving, the accused threatened Shailesh saying, “We’ll see you later.”

Minutes later, a gang of 15–20 men returned to the spot, armed with swords, sticks, and stones. Unable to find Shailesh, they unleashed violence on vehicles parked on the roadside, damaging over 20 two-wheelers and four-wheelers in a matter of minutes. The commotion and stone-pelting created an atmosphere of fear, with residents running for cover.

At the time of the attack, Ganeshotsav cultural programmes and distribution of Mahaprasad were underway in the area. The sudden violence left women, children, and senior citizens terrified, with many rushing indoors for safety. Locals quickly alerted the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane, officers from Shantinagar Police Station, and crime branch teams rushed to the spot and launched an immediate crackdown. Within hours, 17 accused were rounded up. In a stern display of law enforcement, police brought the arrested men back to the locality and paraded them in front of residents. This allowed victims to easily identify the culprits and directly lodge complaints against them.

Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal, who has taken serious note of the incident, has ordered strict preventive action against the accused. He asserted that hooliganism will not be tolerated in Nagpur and appealed to citizens not to panic but to cooperate with the police by sharing accurate information.

The decisive action has sent out a strong message across the city that lawlessness will be dealt with firmly, while also boosting public trust in the police force.