RTO speed guns defunct for 4 months, overspeeding checks halted in Nagpur

Interceptor vehicles lying idle due to lack of calibration; administrative delay raises serious concerns over road safety

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Nagpur: In a glaring example of administrative negligence, the speed monitoring system of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Nagpur has remained non-functional for the past four months, severely weakening enforcement against overspeeding vehicles on city roads and highways.

The interceptor vehicles provided to the transport department to monitor traffic violations have virtually become ineffective because the speed guns installed in these vehicles have not been calibrated, making them unusable under existing regulations. As a result, action against overspeeding motorists has come to a complete standstill, raising serious concerns about road safety.

Officials cite expired maintenance contract

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Assistant Regional Transport Officer Santosh Kumar Katkar acknowledged the issue and attributed the situation to the expiry of the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) with the company that supplied the speed guns.

Katkar stated that earlier the responsibility for maintaining and calibrating these devices was handled by the Transport Commissioner’s office, but the responsibility has now been transferred to the local RTO level.

“We are currently searching for a new company that can undertake the calibration of the speed guns. Our priority is to appoint a firm based in Nagpur so that such delays can be avoided in the future,” he said.

Interceptor vehicles rendered ineffective

The transport department’s interceptor vehicles, usually Scorpio models equipped with advanced enforcement technology, were introduced to crack down on traffic violations. These vehicles are fitted with several key devices designed to monitor and penalize errant motorists on highways and major city roads.

However, since the AMC with the equipment supplier ended and no fresh contract has been signed, the mandatory calibration of these devices has not been carried out. Without calibration, the use of speed guns becomes legally invalid, forcing authorities to suspend their operation.

Major blow to road safety enforcement

Road safety experts say the prolonged inactivity of interceptor vehicles has delivered a serious blow to traffic enforcement in Nagpur. These vehicles had played a crucial role in detecting overspeeding and deterring reckless driving.

With the system lying dormant for months due to bureaucratic delays, many motorists are reportedly driving at high speeds with little fear of penalties, potentially increasing the risk of accidents on major roads and highways.

Key features of interceptor vehicles

The interceptor vehicles are equipped with several modern devices designed to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws:

• Speed Gun: Used to accurately measure the speed of moving vehicles.

• Breath Analyzer: Detects alcohol consumption by drivers to curb drunk driving.

• Dark Film Checker: Identifies illegal dark films installed on vehicle windows.

Traffic safety advocates warn that unless the calibration issue is resolved urgently, the absence of effective speed monitoring could undermine efforts to reduce road accidents and enforce traffic discipline in the city.

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