RTMNU’s Covid Testing Lab crossed 10K samples within 2 months of inception

Nagpur: In view of the pandemic situation and as a social responsibility, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University established an entirely new facility of testing COVID-19 samples inside the campus and analysed the first batch of samples on August 25, 2020. Though the facilities available in the lab are to analyse 50 samples per day, the entire team in the laboratory has worked exceptionally hard to cross the mark of analysing Ten Thousand (10000) before completing two months of inception.

The painstaking efforts of true CORONA warriors Dr. Amit Taksande, Ms. Shreya Jaju and a dedicated team of student volunteers has made it possible. Timely reporting of analysis of samples on a daily basis and also to analyse samples beyond actual capacity made the cause fufilled. More than 15 student volunteers from Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Pharmacy departments of University are working selflessly to support the noble cause.

The laboratory is well equipped with biosafety cabinet level 2 (BSL-2), RT-PCR machine, -80 and -20 oC deep freezers, cooling centrifuge and other infrastructure with all safety measures arranged in four dedicated laboratory spaces. Four technicians, two data entry operators and one medical microbiologist were recruited by the office of Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer-COVID-19, Nagpur. The analysis of SARS-CoV-2 virus is done at molecular level using RT-PCR technique.

After several hurdles of complying norms of ICMR, the laboratory received the approval from ICMR, inaugurated at the hands of SGB Amaravati University VC Dr. Muralidhar Chndekar on August 24 and started actual functioning on August 25, 2020. The average number of samples per day received are 171 and till date more than 11200 samples have been analysed by a team of scientific experts. More than 10000 in a span of less than two months.

The Vice-chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhari and the Registrar Prof. Niraj Khaty are continuously supporting and monitoring the progress of Covid-19 diagnosis centre. Prof. Nishikant Raut, Dr Arti Shanware, Dr. Preeti Kulkarni (Medical Officer) and Prof. N. N. Karade (Nodal Officer) are looking after the technical and administrative management of the centre.