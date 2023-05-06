RTMNU postpones Summer Examinations scheduled from May 15, 22

Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has announced the postponement of upcoming examinations that were scheduled to begin on May 15 for graduation courses and May 22 for post-graduation courses. The decision comes after students’ organizations wrote to RTMNU officials. The order regarding the postponement was issued by Dr Praful Sable, Director of Exams, RTMNU, on May 6.

The schedule for the examinations that had been posted on the University’s website stands cancelled. The University has informed that fresh dates for the summer examinations will be announced soon, as per the order.

RTMNU has urged the students to stay updated with the latest announcements and guidelines related to the examinations. Further details regarding the revised exam schedule will be available on the University’s website.

