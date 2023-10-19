RTMNU pioneers Rural Incubation Centers in affiliated colleges

Nagpur: In a groundbreaking move towards fostering entrepreneurship in rural areas, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has embarked on a unique venture to establish Incubation Centers in affiliated colleges situated in remote regions. Under the visionary initiative titled ‘Reaching the Unreached,’ RTMNU is set to provide vital support to these colleges, which will, in turn, extend their expertise to empower local youth in launching their own start-ups. This collaborative effort is anticipated to not only benefit the community but also enrich the academic experience of students enrolled in these colleges.

The university has taken the initial step by entering into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 13 colleges. The ambitious plan aims to gradually encompass additional institutions in the near future. This endeavor is driven by the overarching goal of instilling an industrious spirit among the youth residing in villages.

Dr. Subhash Chaudhari, Vice-Chancellor of RTMNU, articulated, “We aspire to expand this initiative and reach out to the villages where potential entrepreneurs might be present but lack guidance. The university will establish Guidance Centers within the colleges for the benefit of the local populace. These centers will also provide access to the incubation facilities.”

The 13 colleges that have inked MoUs with RTMNU include St. Vincent Palloti College of Engineering and Technology, Jhulelal Institute of Technology, Dadasaheb Balpande College of Pharmacy, Dr. Taywade College of Science, Commerce, and Arts, Dr. Taywade College of Pharmacy, Shrimati Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy, Priyadarshini J L College, Kavi Kulguru Institute of Technology, S.S. Maniyar College of Computer Science, S. Chandra Mahila Mahavidyalaya (Gondia), and S.B. Jain Institute of Engineering and Technology.

RTMNU has established a Business Cluster of affiliated colleges for the execution of these MoUs. The incubation centers within these colleges will be bolstered, with research and development support provided by RTMNU. Additionally, the university will offer lessons on intellectual property and trading. Technical assistance, internship programs, timetable training, and knowledge exchange will be further aspects of RTMNU’s multifaceted support to these colleges.

This forward-thinking collaboration between RTMNU and its affiliated colleges is poised to open doors to boundless opportunities for rural youth, propelling them towards a future of self-employment and entrepreneurship. The impact of this initiative is expected to resonate far beyond the classroom, transforming lives and communities alike.

