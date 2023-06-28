RTMNU goof-ups: First Semester papers served for 2nd Semester!

Nagpur: This summer examination is turning out to be just as ill-planned and badly managed as Nagpur University’s any other exams. In a major goof-up, the students of MSc Forensic Science Semester 2 of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) were given the paper of Semester 1. The Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Praful Sable immediately took a note of it and withdrew the paper.

Students of BSc Forensic Science 6th semester saw an even bigger blunder in the form of an old pattern question paper from pre-Covid times. Students of MSc Botany 2nd semester too complained of roll numbers missing from the exam centre at Mahal.

The paper ‘Crimanalistics’ of Semester 2 of MSc Forensic Science was scheduled on Tuesday in the second session between 2.30 and 5.30. A total of 22 students appeared for the examination for which Nandanvan’s Women’s College was the examination centre. The paper was sent online and its print-out was taken at the examination centre as per the system. As per the system, college authorities took the printouts and distributed the papers to the students.

After perusing the paper, the students realised that the questions were of the first semester. They immediately brought it to the notice of the Centre’s in-charge. The college informed the RTMNU Examination Department and as per the instructions from the university, the paper was withdrawn.

In the BSc case, a question paper of 30 marks as per old scheme was distributed to students while they were supposed to appear for the 40-mark new scheme pattern some days back. This left the students in distress.

In the MSc botany case, centre officials admitted there was an issue with roll numbers on the bench but refuted allegations that it delayed the paper on Tuesday. “When we write the roll numbers, we ensure students of the same stream, same year and same college are not put on the same bench. The mistake happened only for botany paper in one room. At 2.15pm, the invigilators spotted two students in the same uniform sitting next to each other. This was corrected by giving them different seats. By 2.30pm, the paper started without delay,” they said.

Dr Praful Sable while talking to a newspaper confirmed the development and commented that the matter would be sent to Chairman of Board of Studies of Forensic Science to seek his opinion. As per the opinion of the Chairman, the re-examination might be conducted.

As per the system, a team is formed by the Chairman to set the paper. After setting the paper, it is sent for moderation and then three sets are prepared, of which one set is selected to be given to students. According to experts, the paper setter might have taken the questions from first semester books, but the moderator too failed to notice the mistake. University authorities who are from the non-teaching section are not expected to notice the error. They uploaded the paper on the computer that was given to students. University authorities may take action against paper-setters and moderators if they are found guilty.

