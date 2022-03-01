RTMNU fosters innovation for sustainability on National Science Day

Nagpur : Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at University Campus of RTM Nagpur University was bussing with the enthusiasm of young entrepreneurial minds and innovation was in the air on National Science Day celebrations. University planned the activities and some exciting competitions in accordance with the national theme for National Science Day 2022 : Integrated Development in Science & Technology for sustainable future.

Start-up is the talk of the town and University provided the platform for students to present their ideas in ‘Start up idea presentation competition’. As anticipated, this symposium saw an overwhelming response with 34 entries. Healthcare, Biotechnology, Artificial Intelligence, Environment Conservation; students presented start-up ideas for many sectors and answered all questions from the audience about their ideas. The Judges; Dr. Shivkumar Chauhan and Dr. Megha Dahale appreciated every idea. Even though every single idea was commendable, judges chose three distinct ideas to felicitate. Vaibhav Bhagat & Pooja Rao won the first prize for Dual Purpose Concentrator. Kushal Bhandari’s ‘The Modern Dhobi’ bagged the second price. Whereas, Anushri Watkar’s Portable Solar Power idea won the third prize.

‘Self-Designed Product Advertising Competition-cum auction sale’ was all about making something useful out of waste. An exhibition was arranged in which 34 entrants displayed their products designed by themselves and made by using waste such as e-waste, solid waste, and old fabric. Students not only explained their products well to visitors but also sold them on the spot. Dr. Arti Saoji and Dr. Sunita Bundale were the judges who evaluated all the stalls and picked three of them to felicitate. Sourabh Shivankar & Horilal Nirmalkar got the first prize for ‘PEMEG using economical polymer’. Pranjal Bhujade’s Secure Farming won second. Shrushti Shingne & Mitali Agarwal won the third prize for their ‘Colour Extractor from Pomegranate Peel’. Arya Singanjude’s India Map and Bhoomika Mirashi’s Handmade Organic Soap also got felicitated with a consolidation prize.

The cash prizes of INR 10K, 7K, and 5K for the first, second and third winners of the above competitions were sponsored by Zim Laboratories, Nagpur. Zim’s MD Mr. Anwar Daud is an alumnus of RTMNU himself. All the awardees were felicitated by Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, Pro. Vice-Chancellor, RTM Nagpur University, and this day-long celebration came to end with the valedictory function.