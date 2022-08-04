RTMNU Centenary: Governor Koshyari confers Jeevan Sadhana Puraskar to Purushottam Agrawal

Advertisement

Nagpur: To celebrate a glorious journey of 100 years, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) organised a grand event on Thursday at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Hall, Reshimbag. Chancellor of Universities in Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the function.

Padma Vibhushan Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute was a special guest. Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Vice Chancellor; Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Pro-Vice Chancellor were also seated on the dais.

Every year on its Foundation Day, RTMNU confers Jeevan Sadhana Puraskar upon a prominent personality. This year noted industrialist and social worker Purushottam Agrawal was honoured with the prestigious award.

After the main programme, a cultural programme was planned by the university. Bharat Natyam, presentation of the history of university and a drama ‘Jai Bola Patni Ki’ was presented, thereafter. RTMNU will be celebrating its centenary year between August 4, 2022 and August 4, 2023. The university will celebrate its post centenary year from August 4, 2023 to August 4, 2024.

