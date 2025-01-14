RTE admissions 2025-26 for 25% reserved seats begin in Maharashtra

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday, January 14, has opened the application window for Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the 2025 academic year. This initiative reserves 25% of seats in schools for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections. The application process began on January 14 and will remain open until January 27, 2025. Interested parents can submit their applications through the official website: student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Eligibility details

According to the official notification, under Section 12(c)(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, children from weaker and disadvantaged sections are eligible for admission in self-financed schools, unaided schools, police welfare schools (unaided), and municipal schools (self-financed).

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra student portal: student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the section or link dedicated to RTE admissions for your region.

Step 3: If you do not have an account, register on the portal. Existing users can log in using their credentials.

Step 4: Complete the online application form with accurate details.

Step 5: Review all entered information carefully before submitting the form.

Step 6: Save or print a copy of the submitted application for future reference

Important details to keep in mind for Maharashtra RTE admissions 2025-26:

• Children of parents whose annual income is less than ₹1 lakh are eligible under the economically weaker section.

• Parents should select up to 10 schools carefully during the application process.

• The distance from home to the school must be calculated using Google Maps, as stated in the notification.

• Applications must be submitted within the specified deadline to avoid disqualification.

• It is advised to apply early to avoid potential technical issues, such as internet disruptions, during the final submission days.

• Ensure that all details, such as home address, date of birth, income certificate, disability certificate, and caste certificate, are accurate and complete.

• Children already admitted under the 25% RTE quota in previous years are not eligible to reapply. If any incorrect information is submitted leading to re-admission, the admission will be cancelled.

• Parents should only submit one complete application per child and refrain from uploading documents online.

According to data available on the RTE portal, 8,849 schools across the state have registered for the admission process, offering as many as 1,08,961 seats. Among districts, Pune has the highest number of participation with 951 schools registering, collectively offering 18,451 seats for RTE admissions this year.

While choosing schools, parents should make sure that distance is taken into account. The balloon feature, which can be adjusted up to five times, should be used to precisely set the residence’s location. Parents need to ensure that the location is entered accurately.

