RST Cancer Hospital to observe ‘World Cancer Day’ on Feb 4

Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukdoji Tertiary Care Cancer Centre and Research Centre, Nagpur is going to organize a programme to mark ‘World Cancer Day’ on February 4, 2021.

Dr.Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Director Public Health Department, Nagpur division will be the chief guest of the function. Dr.Archana Kothari, IMA President, Dr.Prashant Nikhade, President AOI, Dr.Mohan Yeole Dean, Shri Ayurvedic College & Hospital will also mark their presence on this occasion.

The programme will begin with the inauguration of the exhibition in which posters, slogan, rangoli will be displayed in hospital premises which aims to update the knowledge & increase awareness about cancer.

Dr.S.B. Sapre, Senior ENT onco surgeon is going to deliver a talk on ‘Oral Cancer’, while Dr. Manisha Mishra will be going to conduct a quiz competition. Manjiri Joshi, Aadhar Cancer Foundation will be going to organize a survival meet in which patients express their gratitude towards RST cancer hospital for their services due to which they are able to fight against cancer.

Dr. B.K. Sharma – Consultant of RST RCH, will conduct the whole proceedings of the programme.

Additional Director of RSTTCCC Dr.Prakash Wakode urges the medical fraternity to attend the programme.

Dr.Chetan Bhola Deputy MS, Dr.R.Randive, Dr.Rahul Thakre Medical Coordinator,

Monali Ridhorkar, Dipti Yadav , Vishnu Sharnag at & all staff of RSTRCH are working hard to make the programme successful.