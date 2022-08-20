RSS’s Possession of Weapons: Nagpur District Court issues notice to Kotwali Police

Advertisement

Nagpur: District and Sessions Court, here on Saturday, issued a notice to Kotwali Police Station in a petition filed in 2019 regarding Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s (RSS) possession of weapons. Social worker Mohnish Jabalpure had filed RTI seeking license details of the weapons possessed by RSS. Notably, RSS performers ‘Shastra Pooja’ on the occasion of Dussehra.

Jabalpure had sought details of the license of these weapons from Kotwali Police Station. He also wanted to know whether these weapons used to be seized during elections or any other emergencies. However, Kotwali Police failed to prove any details. Following which Jabalpure alleged that, this proves the weapons are illegal.

When Kotwali Police failed to provide any details, Jabalpure then approached District and Sessions Court. It is pertinent to mention that the court had issued a notice to Kotwali Police Station back in 2018. However, cops didn’t provide any concrete answers.

On Saturday, District Judge S B Gawande, again issued notice to Kotwali Police seeking answers on the matter.

Adv Santosh Chavan represented Jabalpure. The next hearing is scheduled on September 19, 2022.

