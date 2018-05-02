Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 2nd, 2019

RSS welcomes SC order of daily hearing in Ayodhya case

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to hold day- to-day hearing of Ayodhya dispute, expressing hope that legal obstacles in the way of construction of Ram temple will be removed soon.

The apex court, earlier in the day, ordered day-to-day hearing from August 6 of the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, noting that mediation efforts have failed.

“We were hoping that mediation would be successful in removing the obstacles in the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple but it did not work out,” a tweet on the RSS’s official handle quoted its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi as saying.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to hold day to day hearing from August 6. We are hopeful that the long- pending dispute will be resolved within a definite timeframe and legal hurdles in temple construction will be removed and construction of a grand temple will start,” it said..

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Maharashtra News
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
Hindi News
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
Trending News
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Featured News
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
Trending In Nagpur
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
बुटी बोरी येथे साहित्य सम्राट अण्णा भाऊ साठे जयंती उत्साहात
बुटी बोरी येथे साहित्य सम्राट अण्णा भाऊ साठे जयंती उत्साहात
“You can Earn only when you Understand”- CA Rupam Bardia
“You can Earn only when you Understand”- CA Rupam Bardia
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
RSS welcomes SC order of daily hearing in Ayodhya case
RSS welcomes SC order of daily hearing in Ayodhya case
Video : Maha Janadesh Yatra at Nagpur !
Video : Maha Janadesh Yatra at Nagpur !
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145