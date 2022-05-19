RSS HQ recce: JeM terrorist’s mobile sent to Cyber Forensic Lab

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Nagpur, has seized mobile phone of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Jammu & Kashmir who had conducted recce of Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Reshimbag in July last year. The phone was sent to Cyber Forensic Laboratory to retrieve data especially the video of Smriti Bhavan that was filmed by the terrorist and later deleted, reports said.

Raees Ahmed Sheikh Asadulla Sheikh (26), a resident of Khati Mohalla, Chandara, Awantipora town of Pulwama district in J&K, was thoroughly interrogated by ATS. He was sent to Magisterial Custody by the court on Tuesday.