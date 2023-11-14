RSS chief meets Nagpur’s champion archer Ojas

Nagpur: Ojas Deotale of Nagpur, India’s star at the Hangzhou Asian Games held in China last month who returned with three gold medals, met Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday.

Ojas had bagged all three golds in the compound archery event. He won the men’s individual, mixed team and men’s team events in the quadrennial sporting extravaganza and was the only player from the entire Indian contingent to return with three golds.

According to Pravin Deotale, father of Ojas, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was very eager to meet Ojas but due to time constraints and his busy schedule, we could meet him today only. He congratulated Ojas and promised to look into providing a suitable place for practising archery in the city. He also added that there is talent in tribal areas like Gadchiroli and something needs to be done there for the bow and arrow sport.

Bhagwat felicitated Ojas by offering him shawl, shreephal and a special memento. Ojas was accompanied by his father, mother Archana and brother Jatin. Maharashtra Government, through a GR had announced a revised cash reward for Asian Games medal winners, and Ojas is eligible to get around Rs 2.5 crore for his exemplary feat. When asked in this regard, the senior Deotale said that they have completed all the formalities for the same and added that they have also completed all the required paper works for Arjuna Award.

