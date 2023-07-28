RS adjourned after spat between Dhankhar, O’Brien

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday abruptly adjourned proceedings of the House for the day after a spat with TMC leader Derek O’Brien.

Dhankhar adjourned proceedings after he was interrupted by the TMC leader over the issue of non-admission of notices given by opposition members under rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation.

As many as 47 MPs from parties ranging from Congress to Left, to TMC and DMK had given notices under the rule that calls for suspension of the listed business and taking up the issue being raised.

Dhankhar said he has already agreed to a short duration discussion on the issue and asked members to discuss the issue under that rule.

He thereafter went on to say how the behaviour of MPs in the Upper House is viewed by the outside world.

At this point, Derek O’Brien stood up to press for the motion that opposition parties have been seeking to move since the start of the monsoon session of Parliament last week.

He thumped the desk to make his point, an act which Dhankhar termed as “theatrics.”

“Show respect to the chair,” he said. “Don’t thump the desk.”

As Derek O’Brien continued to make his point, the chairman adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The House will now meet on Monday, July 31.

