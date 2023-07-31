Rs 8000 crore provision made for Nagpur’s development: Fadnavis

Nagpur: “A provision of Rs 8000 crore has been made in the State budget for the overall development of Nagpur city and Nagpur district”, asserted Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was speaking at the launch of various programmes that will be undertaken by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

Also present on the occasion were Union Minister Nitin Gadkari; MLC Praveen Datke; MLA Krishna Khopde: MLA Mohan Mate; former MLA Nanaji Shamkule; Dr Abhijit Chaudhari, Commissioner of NMC; Manojkumar Suryawanshi, Chairman, NIT; Jitendra (Bunty) Kukde; and Kishore Wankhede.

Advertisement

Speaking further, Fadnavis stated that Nagpur will emerge as the logistics centre of the country and this will create employment opportunities for lakhs of youth. Also, the city will emerge as the first cement concrete road city in Maharashtra. There is a large-scale development underway around Jaitala area, and there will be no shortage of funds, assured Fadnavis.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis virtually inaugurated the 5.5 km cement concrete road from Jaiprakash Nagar Square to Jaitala Bazar Square that was constructed under special provision for development of basic amenities under the municipal area. The newly constructed overhead water tank of 1.5 lakh litres capacity built under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) was also inaugurated.

A bhoomipujan for construction of environment friendly crematorium at Jaitala was also performed. Bhoomipujan of various works that will be implemented by NIT and NMRDA was performed by the dignitaries.

Gadkari mentioned that Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis provided funds for the development of the city while he was the Finance Minister, under which many roads were concretised in Nagpur city. The Central Government has also approved funds for the development of Nag Nadi. Gadkari expressed that a proposal for a new drainage line in Nagpur city should be made. He also stated that NMC will receive huge earnings from the London Street Project.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement