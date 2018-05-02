Rs 78,500 stolen from two ATMs in Old Kamptee

Nagpur: In two cases of burglaries, some unidentified miscreants smashed assembly part of ATMs of Union Bank and Bank of India located at Jaistambh Chowk and decamped with cash Rs 78,5000 under Old Kamptee Police Station while Gittikhadan police have booked two men allegedly for stealing electronic cables and gadgets to the tune of Rs 15 lakh.

In first incident, Chagan Sambhishyam Chormar (33), a resident of Flat No. 30, Manasi Layout, Bharatwada Chowk, Pardi told Kamptee police that, between January 31 and February 8, 2020 some unidentified miscreants reportedly sneaked inside the two ATMs of Union Bank and Bank of India located at Jaistambh Chowk and decamped with Rs 78,500 after breaking assembly part of the ATMs. Cops have registered a case under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.

Booty worth Rs 15.78 lakh stolen:

Similarly, DVR machine, STD BSNL tower machinery and CCTV camera boards collectively of Rs 15 lakh were stolen from a private property belonging to one, Mohammad Shakeel Husain Sheikh (45), a resident of Mominpura, near Kamalbaba Dargha.

According to police sources, Sheikh owns a private property at Gorewada under Gittikhadan police station. On February 1, accused Mirza Aarif Beg and Mirza Sheryab Beg reportedly sneaked into his property and fled with electric goods worth Rs 15 lakh. Based on the complaint lodged by Sheikh, Gittikhadan police have booked the accused under Sections 379, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.