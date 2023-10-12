Rs 77 cr NIT plan to turn Hotel Shyam into Dr Ambedkar Memorial in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has recently unveiled an ambitious proposal worth Rs 77 crore to transform Hotel Shyam, located in the Sitabuldi area of Nagpur, into a Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial. This project aims to honour the legacy of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a prominent figure in Indian history, who resided in the hotel during a historic visit to Nagpur in 1956, where he embraced Buddhism, a report in a local English daily said.

According to the report, the NIT’s comprehensive proposal also includes an allocation of Rs 16 crore for the acquisition of the ground plus three-story property, which currently houses Hotel Shyam. This move is in response to longstanding demands from Dr. Ambedkar’s followers and various stakeholders to convert the hotel into a memorial.

Advertisement

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s connection to Hotel Shyam stems from his four-day stay in the hotel from October 12 to 16, 1956, during his visit to Nagpur when he formally embraced Buddhism. His time spent in the hotel holds historical significance and thus provides a compelling basis for the conversion into a memorial.

While the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) General Body had passed a resolution to develop the memorial, progress had been slow, leading to continued appeals from the Ambedkarite community. The State Government eventually intervened, instructing the NIT to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the conversion of Hotel Shyam into the Dr. Ambedkar Memorial.

The report further says that the DPR encompasses the entire 7,500 square feet property, which will undergo a significant transformation. The proposed plans include a complete renovation, with the ground floor featuring a waiting hall, a reception centre, and restroom facilities.

The first floor, where Dr. Ambedkar had stayed during his visit, will retain its historical significance, preserving the room in which he resided. Additionally, this floor will house a meditation centre. The second floor will be designated as an auditorium, and the third floor will feature a restaurant and an e-library. Notably, there are plans to install a life-sized statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the terrace, subject to the approval of the DPR by the State Government.

According to estimates based on the ready reckoner rate, the construction and renovation costs for the building are expected to be approximately Rs 6 crore. However, NIT’s budget includes an additional Rs 16.72 crore for the acquisition of the property.

It is important to note that the lease of the hotel had previously been transferred by the legal heirs of Shyamji Kheta, the original property owner, to Aaswad Restaurants Pvt Ltd through a sale deed. The current lease remains valid until April 15, 2034.

The proposed conversion of Hotel Shyam into a Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial not only commemorates an important historical figure but also represents a significant step toward fulfilling the longstanding aspirations of Dr. Ambedkar’s followers and promoting his enduring legacy in the region. The success of this project is contingent upon the approval and support of the State Government and the effective execution by the Nagpur Improvement Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement