Rs 7.50 lakh cash, including foreign currency, stolen from house in Nagpur

Nagpur: A daring burglary took place at the residence of a retired railway officer in Surve Nagar area of Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station. The thief managed to make way with Rs 7.50 lakh cash, including foreign currencies.

According to police, taking advantage of Janardhan Kashinath Nandanwar’s (63) absence, who was visiting his son in Pune along with his family, the thief broke into the house at Plot No 239 by tampering with the door lock. The stolen booty included cash in various denominations, including currency notes of countries like Singapore, Thailand, Libya, Australia, and Denmark.

The burglar even made way with the CCTV and its DVR system. The incident came to light when a neighbour noticed the open door and informed Nandanwar.

Rana Pratap Nagar Police have filed a case under Sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified thief.

