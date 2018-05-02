Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Jun 18th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Rs 50,000 cr for 116 districts in 6 states: FM

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media in Delhi ahead of the launch of ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ by PM Modi on 20th June.

    — Workers from all over the country wanted to go back to villages a little while after the lockdown began and central and state govts made some arrangements and they have gone back. We have looked at the districts to which they have largely returned.

    — The central and state governments have meticulously mapped the skill sets of the migrant workers who have returned in large numbers to the 116 districts in 6 state.

    — We have found that migrant workers returned in large numbers to 116 districts, spread over six states – Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

    — Everyone who needs an assignment in these 116 districts will be given work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, broad estimated expenditure for the scheme is Rs 50,000 crores, the money allotted for this will be front-loaded.

    — Within 125 days, for 116 districts, nearly 25 schemes of the government will be brought together under the Abhiyaan, we will reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within those 125 days.

