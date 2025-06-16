Rs 5.60 lakh products stolen from Reliance Smart Bazaar, Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: A major theft has been reported at the Reliance Smart Bazaar in Landmark Building, Ramdaspeth. Manager Mangesh Vinayak Telkunte (44), a resident of Navin Subhedar Layout, Nagpur, lodged a complaint at Sitabuldi Police Station.

According to the complaint, between February 15 and April 30, 2025, a total of 6,431 products worth Rs 5,68,410 were stolen. The accused, Pundalik Thakre, an associate of SAS Developers and a resident of Yogeshwar Nagar,Dighori, was seen in CCTV footage leaving with the stolen goods hidden in his clothes.

The internal audit of a grocery store revealed the shocking case of systematic shoplifting. The store’s internal stock audit flagged significant inventory discrepancies, prompting a detailed review of CCTV footage. The footage reportedly captured Thakre, who works with a firm operating from the same building, entering the store on multiple occasions and concealing products inside his clothing. The thefts were carried out in small quantities across several visits, making the losses difficult to detect daily.

The stolen goods were primarily fast-moving consumer items such as spices, sauces, and packaged condiments, likely chosen for their compact size and ease of concealment. Based on the evidence submitted by the store’s management, Sitabuldi police registered a case under relevant sections and have launched a search to trace the accused.

