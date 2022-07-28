Rs 3.23 lakh booty stolen from woman’s house in 20 minutes in Pachpaoli

Advertisement

Nagpur: A ‘smart’ miscreant burgled cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 3.23 lakh from a flat in Pachpaoli area when the owner had stepped out for just 20 minutes on Tuesday.

A resident of Flat No 16, Bharat Jyoti Society, Indora Chowk, near Ansari Nursing Home, Kamptee Road, Sakshi Bhupendra Janiyani (35) locked her house at around 12.30 pm and went to bring her son from school. When Sakshi returned home with her son at 12.50 pm, she was shocked to find Rs 25,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.98 lakh stolen from an almirah. She immediately informed the police.

Staff from Pachpaoli Police Station arrived at the spot and started the probe. Following Sakshi’s complaint, cops registered a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. Police suspect that the burglar struck the house after Sakshi stepped out from the flat or knew that she was going to bring her toddler son from his school. Police are investigating the case from all possible angles to identify and arrest the thief.

