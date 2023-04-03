Rs 25 lakh bribery case: Two retired RTO officials in Nagpur under ACB scanner

Nagpur: Two retired officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO) are under the scanner of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the Rs 25 lakh bribery case.

Meanwhile, the ACB on Saturday produced the accused Dilip Wamanrao Khode (50) in the court and obtained his extended police custody remand (PCR) till April 8. Reports said that Khode is a resident of Hiranandani Midas in Thane. Khode was thoroughly interrogated while in custody. Apart from this, the statement of the complainant RTO officer Ravindra Bhuyar was also recorded. Investigation revealed that Khode was repeatedly contacting the RTO’s mobile phone. But the RTO official refused to talk to him.

The two retired officers then approached the RTO officer and urged him to speak with Khode. One of the two RTO officers was working in Nagpur. Reports claimed that the retired officer was under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate before his retirement.

It may be mentioned here that Khode was arrested on Tuesday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from Officiating Nagpur City RTO Ravindra Bhuyar at Ravi Bhavan. He demanded the bribe of Rs 1 crore from RTO Bhuyar to stop further action against him based on two complaints filed by women RTO employees.

Mentioning the name of Congress MLC Wajahat Mirza, Khode had also threatened that the MLC would list the question in the state legislature.

Rs 15 lakh seized

After Khode was trapped by the ACB in Nagpur, his family members living in Thane shifted Rs 15 lakh cash to the house of a neighbour. The ACB received a tip-off about the cash and seized it from the neighbour.

It’s learnt that the ACB is trying to nab Khode’s co-accused in the case Shekhar Bhoyar. A Member of the Legislative Council too is under the ACB scanner.

