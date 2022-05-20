Rs 2,000 fine for wearing unstrapped, without ISI mark helmet

Advertisement

Nagpur: According to latest updates to the Motor Vehicles Act, wearing helmets improperly by two-wheeler riders can attract fines of up to ₹ 2,000. These fines can be imposed regardless of whether riders are wearing helmets, and include violations for wearing helmets with the strap untied, or if the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, or the ISI mark.

According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, “whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for a period of three months.”