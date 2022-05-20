Rs 2,000 fine for wearing unstrapped, without ISI mark helmet

Nagpur: According to latest updates to the Motor Vehicles Act, wearing helmets improperly by two-wheeler riders can attract fines of up to ₹ 2,000. These fines can be imposed regardless of whether riders are wearing helmets, and include violations for wearing helmets with the strap untied, or if the helmet does not have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, or the ISI mark.
According to Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, “whoever drives a motorcycle or causes or allows a motorcycle to be driven in contravention of the provisions of Section 129 or the rules or regulations made thereunder shall be punishable with a fine of one thousand rupees and he shall be disqualified for holding a licence for a period of three months.”
Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 states that “every person driving or riding a motorcycle of any class or description, shall, while in a public place, wear protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards, and is securely fastened to the head of the wearer by means of straps or other fastenings provided on the headgear.”