Rs 1.50 crore burglary in Nagpur: Suspect absconding with live-in partner

Nagpur: Mankapur police have recovered cash over Rs 77 lakh from the father of a hardened burglar, Naresh Mahilange, in Chhattisgarh. Police said Mahilange had stolen Rs1.5 cr cash and a car from the residence of Manisha Kapai in Sai Nagar Colony in Mankapur a few days ago.

Mahilange has likely fled with more than Rs70 lakh, along with his live-in partner and her child and the stolen car.

The victim of the burglary, Manisha Vijay Kapai (52), a resident of Plot No 07, Vaishnav Kuti, Saibaba Colony, had reported the incident to the Mankapur police on May 19. Promptly registering a case of burglary, the police began their investigation by reviewing CCTV footage. The footage led them to identify Naresh as the burglar. As the police gathered information about Naresh, it was discovered that he was with his father, residing in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh.

A police team was dispatched to Rajnandgaon in an attempt to apprehend the suspect. However, by the time the police arrived, Naresh had fled the location with his girlfriend, absconding with the remaining cash amounting to Rs 73 lakh. Upon reaching his father’s house, the police seized a car and cash worth Rs 77 lakh. One police team has returned to Nagpur with the recovered cash and car, while another team is actively pursuing Naresh and his accomplice.

Naresh Mahihange was involved in more than 20 cases of burglary and theft across various city and rural areas. In November 2021, while in jail for a previous offence, Naresh contracted COVID-19 and was subsequently admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. However, on November9, 2021 at around 4 am, Naresh managed to escape from custody. He was later arrested in January by the Rajnandgaon police. It has also been reported that Naresh attempted to commit suicide by consuming nails while under the custody of the Lakadganj police.

