Rs 1.15 crore robbery: Cops crack heist within 24 hours, arrest two in Washim

Advertisement













Nagpur/Washim: An audacious robbery of Rs 1.15 crore that had shaken Washim was cracked by the Police Department within 24 hours. Two robbers who had intercepted two persons carrying cash of Rs 1.15 crore and had attacked them leaving them injured have been nabbed by the police.

Special Inspector General Ramnath Pokale announced a cash reward of Rs 70,000 for the investigating team.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,900 /- Gold 22 KT 72,500 /- Silver / Kg 90,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On Thursday, two trusted employees Dnyaneshwar Bayas and Vitthal Hajare of Vitthal Private Agricultural Market Committee had withdrawn Rs 1 crore from HDFC Bank’s Washim branch and had taken Rs 15 lakh from another source. The duo, carrying Rs1.15 crore in a bag, were heading towards Baheti Market on a scooter.

As soon as they crossed the flyover, two unidentified robbers on a motorcycle intercepted them. They brutally attacked Hajare and Bayas with rods and weapons before snatching the bag containing the cash and fled the spot. The victims, injured and shaken, reported the incident to the Washim City Police Station at 5.46 pm on Thursday. A case was registered under various sections of the BNS.

On getting information, Superintendent of Police Anuj Tare, along with Additional Superintendent of Police and other senior officers, immediately swung into action. Teams from the Local Crime Branch and various police units were formed to bring the miscreants to book. Assistance was also sought from neighbouring districts including Akola, Yavatmal, and Amravati. The investigation began with extensive analysis of CCTV footages from areas that were suspected to be the escape route.

Simultaneously, ground teams combed hotels, lodges, bars, and other potential hide outs across the district and beyond. The police teams worked relentlessly throughout the night. By early morning, investigators identified two suspects based on the CCTV footage. One of them, Vijay Gote, was traced to Tondgaon following a tip-off. He was detained and during interrogation he confessed to the crime and gave away name of his accomplice Sanjay Gote. Acting swiftly, police arrested Sanjay Gote and recovered Rs 1.02crore from his possession.

The meticulous approach of the Washim police, combining traditional investigative methods with modern technology, played a part in the quick cracking of the case. Later, during a press conference, Special Inspector General of Police Ramnath Pokale and Superintendent of Police Anuj Tare, commended the officers for their exemplary performance. The investigation was spearheaded by Police Inspectors Ramkrishna Mahalle, Pradeep Pardesi, and Devendra Singh Thakur, supported by officers from various units, including cybercrime experts and field personnel from Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal.

The private agricultural market committee, run by the Baheti family near Washim city, purchases produce from farmers and disburses payment. “On Tuesday, Bayas and Hazare went to the bank as usual and withdrew 1.15 crore. “They were returning to the committee’s office on Hingoli Road when the two suspects on a motorcycle came from behind and attacked Hazare, who was riding pillion, on the head with an iron rod near the Hingoli railway bridge. Startled by the attack, Bayas and Hazare fell on the road, while the assailants stabbed Dnyaneshwar and snatched the bag containing Rs 1.15 crore from him and fled towards Hingoli,” said Devendrasinh Thakur, PI of Washim police station.

The injured Dnyaneshwar Bayas and Vitthal Hazare, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.