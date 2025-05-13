RPF Nagpur Busts Tatkal Ticket Black-Marketing Racket

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive move under “Operation Uplabdh,” the Crime Intelligence Branch of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Post Nagpur has cracked down on illegal railway ticketing at Kalmeshwar Railway Station.

A swift operation led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Bharti and Constable Harvinder Singh resulted in the arrest of a suspect involved in black-marketing confirmed Tatkal tickets. The suspect was caught at the reservation centre with a confirmed Tatkal ticket in possession.



During questioning, the individual admitted to booking confirmed Tatkal tickets for others and charging an extra ₹500 to ₹700 per passenger—above the official fare—violating railway regulations.

The recovered ticket was seized under a formal seizure memo. The accused, along with the seized evidence and a written complaint by Constable Harvinder Singh, was handed over to the RPF Police Station in Nagpur. Sub-Inspector V.P. Singh documented the suspect’s statement in front of two independent witnesses.

RPF Nagpur reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating ticket black-marketing and ensuring legitimate access to railway services for all passengers.

