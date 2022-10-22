Rozgar Mela: 213 aspirants handed over appointment letters in Nagpur

Maharashtra Government to induct 75,000 employees within a year: Dy CM Fadnavis

Nagpur: 213 aspirants from Second Capital of the State were handed over appointment letters at the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Ramdas Athawal at a special programme organised at Community Hall, Ajni Railway Station here, on Saturday.

Dy CM Fadnavis has also announced that the Maharashtra Government will induct 75,000 employees within a year, on this occasion.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 October launched the ‘Rozgar Mela’, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today at 11 am.

During the ceremony, letters of appointment were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. PM Modi also addressed these appointees on the occasion.

Earlier in June, the prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half.

The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India. The appointed individuals will join the government at various levels viz Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

The recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

