Rover records ‘natural event’ on moon’s south pole

The Indian Space and Research Organisation on Thursday said that the Pragyan Rover module of the Vikram lander has recorded a natural event on the south pole of the moon. However, the detection of its source is underway.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO said, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: In-situ Scientific Experiments Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on Chandrayaan 3 Lander — the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon — has recorded the movements of Rover and other payloads.

Additionally, it has recorded an event, appearing to be a natural one, on August 26, 2023. The source of this event is under investigation”.

