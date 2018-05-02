Round Table India organises Christmas meet and greet event for poor kids

Nagpur: The Round Table India & Ladies Circle Community Service organised a Christmas meet and greet along with food and gift distribution at Trilium, Nagpur. 420 underprivileged children were taken to Trilium where they enjoyed a meet and greet with Santa and enjoyed a burger at McDonald’s. Christmas gifts were also distributed. The service was jointly organised by all tables and circles in Nagpur city

Round Table India (RTI) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of the young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Round Table India, the association, was formed in 1962 with just a membership of 100. It has, over the last 4 decades, grown to become a 4600-member strong association, individuals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community. Round Table Trust is a Trust floated by its parent body.

We have 303 chapters called ‘Tables’ located in 124 cities and towns of India, comprising of 4600 young leaders from business, entrepreneurs, technocrats and professionals…all passionate about eradicating illiteracy.

Ladies Circle India:

Ladies Circle India is non-political and non-sectarian Organization. Our membership is open to only the wives of members Round Table. It Offers Opportunities for serving the community, for fostering and strengthening friendships between like-minded young women and helps create a better understanding of the obligations one owes to the society. Each chapter of Ladies Circle India is called a ‘Circle’

To reach out to underprivileged children, since the year 1996, RTI across the country started adopting projects aimed at providing quality school infrastructure, and then in 1998 this project was formalized and thus born the National Project of Round Table India “Freedom Through Education” – In pursuit of educating underprivileged children

Round Table India’s focus on Infrastructure-Building is aimed at promoting Education for Posterity and hence RTI has put in colossal efforts to build FTE School Blocks across the nation. On an average Round Table India has built one classroom a day with a total outlay of over Rs. 282 Crores.

